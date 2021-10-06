Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, the Irish Farmers Journal will be releasing video updates from one of our case study farmers each week documenting their on-farm progress throughout the year.

By the end of the school year in 2022, each student who signs up to this year’s Agricultural Science Study Guide Programme will have access to five sector-by-sector mini-case studies.

In the second case study video released, we hear from 23-year-old sheep farmer Joanne Devaney. Joanne is a third-year ag science student in University College Dublin, majoring in animal and crop production.

In this video, Joanne gives an overview of her background, what the future holds and the biggest challenges facing sheep farmers in Ireland .

