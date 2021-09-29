Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, the Irish Farmers Journal will be releasing update videos from one of our case study farmers each week documenting their on-farm progress throughout the year.

By the end of the school year in 2022, each student who signs up to this year’s Agricultural Science Study Guide Programme will have access to five sector-by-sector mini-case studies.

The first of our 2021-2022 case study videos is from our beef and sheep farmer Shaun Diver. Shaun is the farm manager on Tullamore Farm which is the Irish Farmers Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm in Co Offaly.

The farm is on 200ac, and runs a mixed grazing system with 90 suckler cows and 280 mid-season lambing ewes

Personal details

Farm manager on the Irish Farmers Journal’s Tullamore Farm.

Shaun grew up on a suckler and sheep farm in Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal.

The love of livestock, the land and Irish farming has been instilled in Shaun since a young age.

Sean considers working in agriculture as one of the most fulfilling and rewarding sectors to be working in in the terms of job satisfaction.

After finishing studies Gurteen Agricultural College he took up a job at a suckler and sheep farm in Tipperary and four years later took over as farm manager at Tullamore Farm.

Qualifications

Shaun studied agricultural science in secondary school. He then went to Ballyhaise Agricultural College and then transferred to Gurteen Agricultural College in Co Tipperary, where he specialised in drystock management.

