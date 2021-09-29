Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, the Irish Farmers Journal will be releasing update videos from one of our case study farmers each week documenting their on-farm progress throughout the year.
By the end of the school year in 2022, each student who signs up to this year’s Agricultural Science Study Guide Programme will have access to five sector-by-sector mini-case studies.
The first of our 2021-2022 case study videos is from our beef and sheep farmer Shaun Diver. Shaun is the farm manager on Tullamore Farm which is the Irish Farmers Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm in Co Offaly.
The farm is on 200ac, and runs a mixed grazing system with 90 suckler cows and 280 mid-season lambing ewes
