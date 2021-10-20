Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, the Irish Farmers Journal will be releasing video updates from one of our case study farmers each week documenting their on-farm progress throughout the year.

By the end of the 2021-2022 school year, each student who signs up to this year’s Agricultural Science Study Guide Programme will have access to five sector-by-sector mini case studies.

Throughout the year Shane McAuliffe will give insights into sustainable pig production in Ireland. In this episode, Shane gives an overview of his background, the challenges facing pig farmers in Ireland and discusses what the future holds for his farm.