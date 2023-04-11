A full line up of New Holland tractors and machinery will be on display including the first T5S.100 stockman’s tractor to arrive in Ireland or the UK.

Casey Agri is hosting an open day at its premises in Garryhinch, Co Offaly (R32 TC03), this Friday 14 April from 11am to 6pm.

The event will be the dealership’s first open day as an official New Holland dealer following its appointment last October to serve counties Laois, Offaly and south Kildare.

A full lineup of New Holland tractors and machinery will be on display including the first T5S.100 stockman’s tractor to arrive in Ireland or the UK.

Both new and existing customers will have the opportunity to avail of cashback deals on new New Holland tractors as well as discounts on parts and other shop items.

The full sales team including New Holland sales and service personnel will be on hand throughout the day to answer all questions.

Food and refreshments will be served.