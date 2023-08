Cash is king they say, however I’m no longer sure about that.

I’m blue in the face from trying to pay for things with cash lately and being told that it’s card only.

Already this year we’ve seen club GAA matches go cashless, then it was tickets for the Ploughing and now it’s the NCT centres. Soon it’ll be the collection at mass.

The NCT plan to go cashless has received some backlash, with TDs calling it “damaging” and a “terrible decision” – I think they are on the money there.