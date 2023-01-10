Investigations are ongoing into the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

A sheep farmer from the Dunloe, Beaufort, area of Co Kerry is offering a cash reward to members of the public who can provide information to gardaí that allows for the return of his 10x5 sheep trailer.

The trailer was taken from his farmyard, located on a local roadway approximately one minute’s drive from the main road, some time on Friday 6 January or the early hours of Saturday 7 January.

Despite the reward being offered, the farmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, does not believe he will be reunited with the trailer which he uses “every day”.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of the trailer can contact Killarney Garda station with information.

Description

“I was in the yard around 5.30pm or 6pm Friday. When I came back Saturday morning, I didn’t even notice the trailer was gone until I turned the jeep to leave the yard,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The trailer is an Ifor Williams TA510. I have had it since 2017 when I bought it second hand.

“As soon as I saw it gone, I knew it was robbed. Nobody would take a trailer to leave back without asking me first,” he said.

I use it every day - a sheep farmer needs a good trailer for moving stock

The trailer has sheep decks out with a dividing gate, being described by the farmer as remaining in perfect condition other than “slight damage” on the deck at the front of the trailer.

Its chassis number is 371900, but has no other immediately identifiable marks or branding.

“I use it every day - a sheep farmer needs a good trailer for moving stock. I wouldn’t be holding my breath on getting it back. Once they got to the main road, they could have got anywhere in a couple of hours,” he continued.

“Hopefully, word will get around and they won’t get it sold. I suppose I can warn others that be offered it for sale to.

"I would hate to see some poor divil buying a trailer for a couple of thousand and getting caught with stolen goods through no fault of their own. We don’t want that happening either.”

Investigations ongoing

A spokesperson for an Garda Síochána confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that investigations into the robbery are still ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a theft that occurred from a premises in the Beaufort area of Killarney, Co Kerry, on 7 January 2023.”

Separate incident

Gardaí are also investigating a theft that occurred at a private residence in Arklow, Co Wicklow, on the same date.

Investigations into this incident, where two quads and a quad trailer were thought to be stolen, are ongoing at this time too.