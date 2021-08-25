I see that Cashel Mart is taking a foothold in the lucrative world of dairy breeding stock sales. It is holding a special sale of weanlings and in-calf heifers with a minimum EBI of €180 and a minimum of 10 animals per herd.

Over 200 in-calf heifers are already booked in. Farmers can view the heifers through photos and videos, or by calling to the farm by appointment.

They can then bid to their heart’s content during the online auction at 7pm on Saturday 10 September. Commission is similar to that charged by other livestock agents, 3% to the seller and 3% to the buyer.