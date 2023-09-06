The moves we see on a global scale are also relevant down to the farmgate level – 2023 certainly has not been a year for expansion plans, with cashflow management becoming increasingly critical for the long-term viability of higher-cost operations.

One of the chief concerns over the coming months, particularly for the dairy and tillage sectors, is the tax bills due before the end of the year.

As we show in this week’s Focus on page 45, those tax bills could, in some cases, force farmers to increase borrowing to meet Revenue demands.

Any bank when lending to a business will want both detailed accounts and a cashflow projection for the coming year. Even when farmers – or any business – are not expecting to borrow, a cashflow plan is critical for managing expenses. Net cashflow (money in, minus money out) is a simple measure of the health of a business, but it is also the most important thing for a business to keep on top of. This is particularly critical in a business like agriculture, where there is a huge seasonal factor in the timing of cash in, while many of the expenses in the business need monthly attention.

Furthermore, as we have all been so brutally reminded this year, there can be huge changes in “cash in” earnings from year to year, while the “cash out” expenses only ever seem to grow.

With many farms suffering cashflow problems this year, it is also critical to be able to distinguish between short-term and structural cashflow issues. The first step is to record cashflow from year to year, so there is a clear picture of what is going on.

The second step is to budget correctly in order to control cashflow.

If these are done correctly, a very clear picture of the business will emerge. Banks will he happy to give finance to a farmer who can show their cashflow issues are short term in nature, driven by price volatility or adverse weather.

On the other hand, businesses with long-term, or structural cashflow problems should not be approaching a bank for fresh loans, as that will only make the hole they are already in deeper.

In either case, expert advice should be sought before making any major financial decisions.