Kilkenny-based machinery distributor Castleagri is set to showcase a selection of the Scottish-manufactured Murray Machinery alongside a range of Moscha swivel spout spreaders at the Ploughing.
From Murray, the firm will exhibit attachments such as bale-handling kits, but the focus will be on the firm’s latest road grader with new features. This machine is designed to reinstate gravel roads which have fallen into a state of disrepair.
The Murray gravel road grader has been on the market for a number of years now, but has recently undergone a major upgrade. The unit is able to carry out four different functions (ripping, grading, cambering and levelling) with the same machine, while utilising stone from the existing road surface.
The hydraulically operated tilting frame allows the operator to alter the camber, across the width of the levelling frame.
