The hydraulically operated ripper teeth break the hardened surface, which allows the loose stone to be collected by the grader.

Kilkenny-based machinery distributor Castleagri is set to showcase a selection of the Scottish-manufactured Murray Machinery alongside a range of Moscha swivel spout spreaders at the Ploughing.

From Murray, the firm will exhibit attachments such as bale-handling kits, but the focus will be on the firm’s latest road grader with new features. This machine is designed to reinstate gravel roads which have fallen into a state of disrepair.

The Murray gravel road grader has been on the market for a number of years now, but has recently undergone a major upgrade. The unit is able to carry out four different functions (ripping, grading, cambering and levelling) with the same machine, while utilising stone from the existing road surface.