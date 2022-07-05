On the Murray Machinery side, machines will include bale handing and stone forks.

Castleagri is set to showcase a selection of the Scottish-manufactured Murray Machinery alongside a range of Moscha swivel spout spreaders at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

On the Murray Machinery side, machines will include bale handing and stone forks, with a focus on the firm’s new road grader. This machine is designed to reinstate gravel roads which have fallen into a state of disrepair.

The Murray Gravel Road Grader has been on the market for a number of years, but has recently undergone a major upgrade. Murray says the unit is now able to carry out four different functions (ripping, grading, cambering and levelling) with the same machine, while utilising stone from the existing road surface.

The ripper teeth break the hardened surface, which allows the loose stone to be collected by the grader. It then carries it until it reaches a low point where it’s deposited.

The hydraulically operated tilting frame allows the operator to alter the camber across the width of the levelling frame, allowing the road to be sloped to one side or another. The recently added rear packer roller can then be deployed to further compact and seal the surface.

A range of Moscha swivel spout spreaders will be on display.