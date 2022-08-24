Marina Conway, Western Forestry Co-op and with Kenny McCauley of McCauley Wood Fuels one of the exhibitors at the Woodland Festival this Sunday

All the forestry exhibitions and events are in place for Ireland’s largest woodland festival, which takes place this Sunday in Clonalis Estate, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

“The team has been working hard since last spring to stage this major festival and we are confident that it has something for everyone,” said Marina Conway, CEO Western Forestry Co-op, the organisers of the event.

“We expect a huge crowd so we are advising visitors to come early to the festival which begins at 12pm. The event includes woodland and forest demonstrations, wood-based crafts and furniture-making. There will also be woodland walks and a series of talks on topics such as the history of Clonalis Estate, native woodland management, forest certification, engineered wood, continuous cover forestry, woodland taxation and forestry as a career.”

The event is supported by the Department of Agriculture and Masonite Ireland. It is a non-ticketed event, with a €10 charge for car parking on the site near Castlerea. The festival site will be well signposted and the Eircode is F45 H265.