The sales catalogue also includes information relating to the health status of sheep on offer.

The Donegal Cheviot and Cheviot Cross Breeders Group is holding its third annual sale in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart on Friday 3 September.

The group has announced the sales lineup by breed type and individual lots.

Hoggets will be sold first, followed by ewe lambs, with Blackface-cross-Cheviot sheep first into the ring followed by Cheviots, Suffolk-cross-Cheviot and Cheviot Mules.

The group has taken the proactive decision of promoting the health status of sheep on offer, with the catalogue containing information such as vaccination for clostridial diseases and toxoplasmosis, along with recent health treatments administered.

There is also a continued strive to improve flock genetics, with many of the group linking in and benefiting from the Donegal Wicklow Pedigree Cheviots initiative to carry out genotyping and flock recording.

Bidding for the sale is ringside and via the LSL online sales platform.

