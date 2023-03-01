The farming world was shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Kilkenny farmer Cathal Moran on Tuesday following a short illness.
A progressive farmer who embraced the opportunities presented by the ending of dairy quotas on his farm at Skeoughvosteen, Co Kilkenny, he took over a 16-cow dairy herd in 1997 and expanded to over 350 cows. Cathal featured in these pages as a pioneer of solar power.
To his wife Gráinne, children Sorcha, Róisín and Daire, and parents Anne and Tom, we extend our deepest sympathies.
