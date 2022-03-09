The cost of ear tags for animal identification in Northern Ireland are similar to last spring.

Cattle and sheep identification tags appear to be one of the few farm inputs that have so far escaped any sign of an inflationary price increase.

Price quotes from the two dominant tag brands this week show no change on quotes issued last spring.

For a cattle farmer ordering a set of 50 tags, price quotes for Caisley tags are generally around £4.80 per set, excluding VAT.

There is no price difference on a set of two flags or a flag and button tag set. Replacement tags cost in the region of £3.35 excluding VAT.

Allflex

Allflex tags are the other leading tag brand used in cattle herds. Price quotes for an order of 50 sets are in the region of £4.30, excluding VAT, with replacements costing £3.30 before VAT. Again, there is little price difference between two larger flag tags and one large and button set.

Sheep tags start around 80p for a fold-over EID tag set across both manufacturers.

The advice from the trade is to order both cattle and sheep tags early to safeguard against potential delays in delivery.

