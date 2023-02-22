The Dealer couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a four-month-old Belgian Blue heifer calf sell in Clogher Mart for £13,000 (€14,772) on Monday night.

What really caught the eye most though was the heifer’s weight – 555kg at only four months old!

The Dealer was reliably informed that the heifer’s entourage of handlers and groomers were on the weighbridge when the heifer was being weighed, as well as a barrage of onlookers leaning over the side of it. The heifer’s true weight came to 260kg, resulting in a price of £50/kg. So, the question remains; was the heifer sold for £50/kg or are elite cattle breeders worth £23.42/kg liveweight?