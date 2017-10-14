Sign in to your account
Cattle die, men hospitalised in slurry accident

Two men are being treated in hospital after they were overcome by fumes while working with slurry. Three cattle died in the same incident.
Two men are being treated in hospital after they were overcome by fumes while working with slurry. Three cattle died in the same incident.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said that two men in the Fintona area of Co Tyrone were agitating slurry on Saturday when they were overcome by the fumes. Three cattle which were in the area at the time have died.

The PSNI confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the two men are not in a life-threatening condition.

Inspector Latimer said: “It is believed at this stage that the men were mixing slurry at the time of the accident. However, the Health and Safety Executive have been notified and further enquiries into the incident will be carried out in due course.

"This was a serious incident which could have ended very differently and maybe it is a timely reminder for all those involved in mixing slurry to examine their working practices.”

Race against time

Farmers in the Republic of Ireland as well as Northern Ireland are racing to have slurry spread before their respective deadlines.

In the Republic, all slurry must be spread by midnight on Saturday 14 October while farmers in Northern Ireland have until midnight on Sunday 15 October.

The closed period remains in place until January or February depending on the county you are in.

Read more

Over 400 farmers apply for slurry extension

What to do when exporting slurry

Place ad