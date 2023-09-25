Taking dung samples will flag up fluke levels in cattle and whether an early treatment is required.

Cattle are likely to encounter a higher fluke burden this autumn, following a wet summer and September at grass.

As such, cattle may need treating differently this year and dosing may be required earlier than previous years.

With housing under way due to wet ground conditions, it may be worthwhile checking cattle for fluke levels now.

Fresh dung samples can be taken from different cattle groups. Target finishing cattle, then stores, cows and calves.

Results

The results will show if early treatment is required post-housing. The sample results will also provide a sound basis for selecting a suitable fluke product to give effective control.

With finishing cattle and cull cows, be mindful of withdrawal periods when choosing a fluke drench, as this will affect sale date.

