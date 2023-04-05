Finished cattle look set to remain scarce during the second half of 2023, with more than 12,000 fewer beef animals on farm at 3 April compared to the same period last year.
Figures published by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) show there are 5,247 fewer beef animals on farm between 18 and 24 months of age, while those between 12 and 18 months are down 7,778 on April 2022.
Cattle aged 24 to 30 months are up slightly, with an extra 893 head recorded at the start of this month.
Read more
Watch: €16,000 polytunnel for 72 calves brings value for money to Meath farm
Questions remain over VAT rules on farm solar PV
Finished cattle look set to remain scarce during the second half of 2023, with more than 12,000 fewer beef animals on farm at 3 April compared to the same period last year.
Figures published by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) show there are 5,247 fewer beef animals on farm between 18 and 24 months of age, while those between 12 and 18 months are down 7,778 on April 2022.
Cattle aged 24 to 30 months are up slightly, with an extra 893 head recorded at the start of this month.
Read more
Watch: €16,000 polytunnel for 72 calves brings value for money to Meath farm
Questions remain over VAT rules on farm solar PV
SHARING OPTIONS: