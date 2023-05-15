A cattle haulier in Northern Ireland has been convicted for transporting a lame cow, deemed not fit for the journey.

Kenneth Boyd (53) of Magherabeg Road in Dromore, Co Down, was convicted on Monday at Newry Magistrates' Court and fined £250 (€288).

The conviction and fine were handed down after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Case

The case arose when a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) official veterinarian (OV) examined an animal presented by Boyd at an abattoir.

DAERA said the animal was in very poor body condition and was displaying signs of severe lameness, with its back arched while standing and walking.

A spokesperson said several of the animal’s joints were also clearly swollen. It was the OV’s professional opinion that animal was unfit to be transported.

Conviction

Boyd was convicted on one charge of transporting a bovine animal which was not fit for the journey, contrary to Regulations 5(1)(a) of the Welfare of Animals (Transport) Regulations (Northern Ireland) and Council Regulation (EC) No 1/2005.

Commenting on the case, DAERA said it gives high priority to the welfare of animals and that it operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. Any breaches are investigated thoroughly and offenders are prosecuted as necessary, it said.

The Welfare of Animals (Transport) Regulations (NI) 2006 also requires that animals must be fit to travel and must be cared for if they fall ill or are injured during transport.

The animals must be accompanied by competent persons and must be transported to their destinations without undue delay.

All those who have animals in their care either on farm, in transit or at slaughter have a duty of care to look after that animals’ welfare, DAERA warned.

