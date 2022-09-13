A cattle haulier and two farmers were fined for the misuse of green diesel.

Cattle haulier Kieran Barrett of Bweeng, Mallow, Co Cork, was fined €2,500 for the misuse of marked mineral oil, more commonly known as green diesel, according to the tax defaulters list for the period beginning on 1 April 2022 and ending on 30 June 2022.

The list was released by the Revenue Office on Tuesday and includes every person upon whom a fine or other penalty was imposed by a court.

The list also sees two farmers fined for the misuse of green diesel - Tim Kelleher of Ballyvourney, Macroom, Co Cork, and Des Mallarkey, Cloonfad East, Ballyhaunis, Co Roscommon. Both farmers also received the €2,500 penalty.

Elsewhere, farmer John Mooney of Fortal, Birr, Co Offaly, was fined €25,281 for the under-declaration of VAT.

The tax owed by Mr Mooney, at €84,269, with further of interest of €60,405 has been added to the €25,281, bringing his total amount owed to Revenue to €169,955. As of Tuesday, 30 June 2022, Revenue says the Offaly farmer had some €166,655 of this left unpaid.

Income tax returns

John Gallagher, who farms at Ballinlough, Westport, Co Mayo, was fined €3,750 for his failure to lodge an income tax return. The charge was Gallagher’s third offence, according to Revenue.

Farmer William Ferrins of Furmoyle, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, was also fined €2,500 for the “obstruction of a revenue officer”.

The full list of Revenue tax defaulters is available here.

Read more