This spring 2020-born Angus heifer weighed 360kg and sold for €825 (€2.29/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Mart prices across the country remain as strong as ever, with Mid-Tipp Mart reporting stronger entries than usual for this time of year.

Mart manager Martin Ryan said: “Overall, guys are starting to move earlier and bring the cattle out. Sellers seem to be making the most of the price when it’s there.

“We are definitely seeing more heavy cattle coming to the mart that, in other years, would’ve went straight for slaughter.

This pen of eight 17-month-old Hereford heifers weighed 376kg and sold for €800 (€2.13/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

“Numbers for this time of year are very good and we are generally seeing a levelling of numbers across the year rather than busy months.”

With the prolonged heatwave the country is currently experiencing, this week also started to see some farmers offload cattle in case of drought conditions and grass shortages.

This two-year-old Limousin heifer weighed 620kg and sold for €1,510 (€2.44/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This was particularly evident for some dairy farmers who might generally sell later in the back end.

These increased numbers are holding trade well, with strong prices continuing.

In Thurles on Monday for the general cattle sale, northern buyers and factory agents were very active for heavy cattle.

Any remaining fit Angus cattle are still proving in the highest demand, with a pair of steers topping trade at €2.55/kg. These two-year-old bullocks had an average weight of 607kg and sold for €1,550.

This 770kg Friesian cow, born 2012, sold for €1,290 (€1.68/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

The general price for good-quality Angus and Hereford was around the €2.25/kg mark, with Friesian lots starting at €2/kg. Limousin and Charolais steers started at €2.40/kg and hit around the €2.50/kg mark for better-quality lots.

Fed heifer numbers were small and this was led by continental cattle, with prices topping at €2.46/kg for a Limousin.

This five-year-old Angus cow weighed 735kg and sold for €1,270 (€1.73/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Short-keep lots were again led by an Angus with a 510kg bullock selling for €1,270 or €2.49/kg.

This stood around 10c/kg higher than other good-quality cattle of traditional-bred sires.

Despite worries of drought conditions, grass stock remain in high demand.

This four-year-old Friesian cow weighed 620kg and sold for €980 (€1.58/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

In plenty of supply, steers weighing between 400kg and 500kg saw the top third of lots sold average €2.33/kg.

While this category was led by a Charolais bullock at €2.63/kg, the majority of lots through the ring were from dairy descent.

This pen of seven 17-month-old Hereford bullocks weighed on average 418kg and sold for €910 (€2.18/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Good-quality Angus and Hereford steers generally sold around the €2.25 to €2.45/kg price range, with pure dairy-bred stock holding on to that €2/kg mark.

Other lots

These yearling Shorthorn bullocks weighed 260kg and sold for €800 (€3.08/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

These four 15- to 19-month-old Limousin bullocks weighed 531kg and sold for €1,230. \ Odhran Ducie

These three 18-month-old Friesain bullocks weighed 445kg and sold for €880 (€1.98/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This 560kg Limousin bullock born spring 2020 sold for €1,350 (€2.41/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This 16-month-old Charolais bullock weighed 490kg and sold for €1,290 (€2.63/kg). \ Odhran Ducie