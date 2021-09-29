Overall Angus and beef interbreed champion Woodvale Miss Annie U436 from the Armour family. \ Alfie Shaw

The much anticipated RUAS Balmoral Show kicked off last week under glorious sunshine. Cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Northern Ireland’s biggest agricultural show got postponed this year from its usual date back in May.

Numbers attending the show increased as the week progressed, and one of the biggest attractions continues to be the livestock section.

Sheep were a no-show this year given the time of year and the main shed where the cattle are housed was well reduced in capacity due to COVID-19 spacing considerations.

These restrictions also meant that no livestock from the Republic were accepted this year.

Many eager showmen and showwomen south of the border hope this will change, as RUAS now looks at organising next year’s show to run from 11-14 May.

Interbreed champions

Taking supreme interbreed champion in the beef section was the Angus champion, Woodvale Miss Annie U436.

This smashing two-year-old first-calver was bred and exhibited by the well-known Armour family who are regular showers in Northern Ireland.

Sired by the herd’s stock bull Oak Moor Mr Paul, her dam is from the Miss Annie line, which was imported from Canada.

The supreme beef champion was shown alongside her heifer calf at foot, which judge John Elliot described as outstanding. This marks the first champion of champions title the Armour family have won.

Limousin and reserve overall beef interbreed champion Jalex Mya. \ Alfie Shaw

Taking the reserve overall spot was the Limousin champion Jalex Mya. Bred and exhibited by well-known stockman James Alexander, this was one of two champions he had in the interbreed championship, having also secured commercial champion on the Thursday of the show.

His powerful five-year-old Limousin cow Mya was a daughter of former stock bull Bassingfield Hobama and was again shown alongside a stylish heifer calf at foot.

Finally, taking the honourable mention was the Hereford champion Solpoll 1 Starlet M19.

Bred by the McMordie family, this made it a trio for cows, as this one was also shown with a calf at foot.

This six-year-old cow is a daughter of the herd’s well-known stock bull Panmure 1 Henry.

The McMordie family also secured the reserve breed championship with the young bull Solpoll 1 Triumph. Born March 2020, this stylish young bull was sired by Moeskaer Mentos.

Junior interbreed champion Stranagone Reagan.

Junior interbreed

In the junior section, the overall interbreed champion title went to the Charolais bull Stranagone Reagan.

This March 2020-born bull was bred and shown by Robert McWilliams and is out of a homebred sire.

Sired by Stranagone Jones, he is out of Falleninch Fanna and stood reserve overall breed champion on the first day of Balmoral.

He pipped the commercial junior Voodoo Magic to the post. Magic had to settle for reserve.

This Limousin heifer, born last October, is sired by old favourite Limousin bull Ronick Hawk and out of the proven breeder Pocahontas.

Bred and exhibited by Dermott and Garrett Small and B Wilkinson, this heifer was awarded the title of reserve female and reserve overall commercial champion the previous day.

Voodoo Magic now has sights on some of the leading shows across the water this backend.

Standing honourable mention in the junior section was the much admired Tweeddale Redhot from Trevor Shields.

This April 2020-born heifer took the junior and reserve overall championship for her breed before clinching the interbreed honourable mention spot.

A daughter of 2018 Irish national champion Carrickmore Maximus, she is out of a Grahams cow that combines the super breeding of Coffee and Franco.

Jersey and overall dairy interbreed champion Potterswalls Excitation Glamour.

Dairy

In the dairy interbreed, top placing went the way of the Jersey breed, with Potterswalls Excitation Glamour taking the honours.

Bred by the Fleming family, this third-calver was described by judge Alan Trimbell as “super balanced”.

Classified EX92 as a third-calver, Glamour is calved 10 months and has a projected yield of 9,000kg.

Taking the reserve overall interbreed title was the Holstein champion Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose.

This fifth-calver is classified EX96 and has won a feast of awards throughout the years, but it’s her first time securing the breed championship in Balmoral.

Holstein and reserve interbreed Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose.

Bred and exhibited by the McLean family, she calved in January and is currently giving 52 litres per day off the back of a near 20,000kg lactation.

Honourable mention in the dairy interbreed went the way of the Ayrshire cow Denamona Clever Lassie. Brought out by Alan Irwin, this second-calver is calved since January and is giving over 30l per day.

The same breeder also secured the overall championship in the dairy Shorthorn section with Denamona Conrad May.

This two-year-old first-calver calved in July and is currently giving 35l a day.

Other champions

Standing reserve Angus champion behind the supreme interbreed was the junior heifer champion Crew Blackbird. This Linton Gilbertines Preacher daughter was bred by Allen Shortt and Samantha Smyth.

Belgian Blue champion Faughanvale Pure Class. \ Mullagh Photography

In the Belgian Blue ring, top honours went the way of Faughanvale Pure Class. Bred by Oliver and Anthony McGuiness, this April 2020-born heifer is sired by Gitan Du TTIT Mayeua.

The same exhibitors also secured the reserve overall championship with Faughanvale Peggy – another April 2020-born heifer, this time sired by Aughenlay Vagabond.

Irish Moile champion Woodbine Casper. \ Alfie Shaw

Overall champion in the Irish Moiled section went to Woodbine Casper from Brian O’Kane. This four-year-old bull is classified EX93 and out of Tully Jack.

This bull was originally bred in Co Wexford and had won his class at Tullamore Show as a calf.

Standing reserve was the senior cow class winner Ballyvesey Palm. Bred by R&L Davis, this 11-year-old cow is a daughter of homebred Ballyvesy Ben.

Shorthorn champion Cherryvalley Pearl. \Alfie Shaw

On to the Shorthorn section and the top award went to Cherryvalley Farm with Cherryvalley Pearl. This two-year-old heifer is a daughter of southern Ireland-bred bull Creaga Malibu.

Standing reserve to Pearl was the junior cow champion Glebefarm Duchess Molly. Bred and exhibited by Alfie and James Shaw, this three-year-old first-calver is sired by Fearn Jumpstart.

In the Simmental ring, judge Robin Boyd found his overall champion in the senior bull Hiltonstown Indiana.

Originally bred by Richard Rogers, this bull was exhibited by James McKane. Born January 2017, Indiana is a son of former Balmoral champion Dermotstown Delboy.

Standing reserve in this ring was the January 2020-born heifer Drumsamney Lady Jane. Bred and exhibited by Johnathan Henderson, she is a daughter of Kilbride Farm Glenhead.

Blonde champion Hillhead Rose.

In the Blonde ring, the overall championship was secured by Hillhead Rose. This April 2020-born heifer was sired by Allacott Herbie and brought out by Rodgers Livestock.

Shane Savage took reserve title to this stylish heifer with Shanvalley Penrose. This two-and-a-half-year-old heifer was sired by Abricot.

In the Salers ring, it was a double championship for John Elliot and family. Taking the overall championship for the team was the homebred two-year-old heifer Drumlegagh Oceana.

This stylish heifer was homebred on both sides, with the sire being Drumlegagh Hamish.

Last one to finish up on Wednesday evening was the Charolais breed, which saw two young bulls take champion and reserve.

Charolais champion Gretnahouse Pouncer. \ Alfie Shaw

Taking pole position was Gretnahouse Pouncer from H & H Heron. This rising two-year-old bull is a son of Westcarse Jimmy and out of Gretnahouse Japan.

Tasked with judging the commercial cattle present was well-known Scottish showwoman Lynsey Bett.

She tapped out her overall commercial champion as Big Day Out. This November 2019-born heifer was brought out by previously mentioned James Alexander, who also claimed the overall Limousin championship and reserve interbreed championship.

Big Day Out is a Belgian Blue heifer purchased down south earlier in the year and was described by the judge as “just my type”.

Weighing in at 660kg, the champion’s next day out will be at Beef and Lamb in the same location later in the year.

Commercial champion Big Day Out. \ Alfie Shaw

Taking the overall male commercial championship was Roger Ramjet from Jack Smyth.

This son of Charolais bull Sportsman Monarch is out of a TVR-sired heifer originally bred by Pearse McNamee.

Weighing in at 600kg, the 14-month-old embryo steer will now also head to Beef and Lamb later this year.