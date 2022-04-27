The live trade in Northern Ireland has seen growing competition for cattle.

Buying demand has intensified at live cattle sales over the past week, with cull cows and heavy stores recording record prices.

Good-quality beef cows are making upwards of 270p/kg for well-conformed continental types.

Younger cows under 60 months are also an easier sell, with competition between specialist finishers and agents buying for factory-owned feedlots described as fierce.The main run of prices ranges from 230p/kg to 260p/kg for good-quality fleshed cows, with feeding types making upwards of 200p/kg.

Plainer lots are typically making 200p/kg to 220p/kg with dairy cows commanding 150p/kg to 170p/kg for slaughter-fit animals.

Competition for short-keep stores has also ramped up on the back of higher beef prices. Again, specialist finishers and agents for factory feedlots are setting the pace.

Top-quality stores are making 250p/kg to 280p/kg for animals weighing over 600kg. Plainer sorts are at 200p/kg to 240p/kg depending on quality and liveweight.

Lighter stores suited to grazing are also an improving trade, with prices up 20p/kg on previous weeks. At the upper end, 260p/kg to 290p/kg is common, with 220p to 250p/kg paid for plainer animals.

Lambs

With the buying period for Ramadan coming to an end this week, demand for spring lambs and hoggets has eased.

Processors have cut quotes by 10p/kg, putting lambs on 620p/kg and hoggets on 570p/kg. Deals above these levels are limited to little more than 5p to 10p/kg.

Read more

Beef trade steady with cow quotes still creeping up