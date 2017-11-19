Cattle prices stronger across Europe than a year ago
By Phelim O'Neill on 19 November 2017
Outside Europe, prices in the USA are stronger than in 2016 while both Australia and Brazil are weaker.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Peter McCann on 19 November 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 18 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 November 2017
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 15 November 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 08 November 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 08 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...