Cattle slaughterings decreased by 2.6% between January and July of 2023 when compared with the same period in 2022, according to the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data.

Cattle slaughterings in the year to July 2023 are estimated at nearly 1.1m head, a decrease of 28,248 head or 2.6% when compared with the same period in 2022.

The number of pigs slaughtered was also down this year - and down significantly.

There was 10.4% fewer pigs slaughtered between January and July 2023 when compared with the same seven months in 2022.

Pig slaughterings are estimated at over 1.9m head between January and July 2023, down 224,563 head.

Sheep figures

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of the year, sheep slaughterings were up by 2% on the same period in 2022.

There was 34,886 more cattle slaughtered in the same period to almost 1.8m head.

Month-on-month

An analysis of the data for July 2023 compared with July 2022 shows that cattle slaughterings declined by 2.2%.

The number of sheep slaughtered fell by 11.9% in July 2023 when compared with July 2022.

Pig slaughterings contracted by 9.8% in July 2023 compared with July 2022, according to the latest CSO data.