Gardaí in Co Kilkenny have launched an investigation after a number of cattle were stolen from a farm.

The animals were taken from a farm in Bonnetsrath.

“Kilkenny gardaí are investigating following report of an incident of theft from a farm in Bonnetsrath, Co Kilkenny, on 25 November 2022,” a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Gardaí received report that an amount of cattle were stolen.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

It is understood around 20 animals were stolen from the farm.

Thefts

On Friday last, five in-calf Hereford cows were stolen from a farm in Co Kerry. The cows are estimated to be worth €10,000.

Gardaí are investigating, with no arrests made to date.

Earlier this month, five in-calf Friesian heifers and three Angus bullocks were stolen from sheds on an outfarm between Skibbereen and Ballydehob on the night of Saturday 12 November. Gardaí are also investigating this case.

