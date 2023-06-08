Five tonnes of fertiliser and an Ifor Williams trailer have been stolen in two separate incidents in Laois.

The incidents occurred over the last week in Portlaoise and Durrow.

Gardaí have said that a yard was entered last weekend at Cork Road, Durrow, Co Laois, where 5t of cut sward was stolen.

Separately, an Ifor Williams cattle trailer was stolen from a yard in Ballydavis outside Portlaoise on Tuesday night 6 June.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses for both thefts.

Any witnesses or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around these times are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-867 4100.