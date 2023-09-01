A cattle weighing scales was stolen from a farmyard in Roscommon this week, according to gardaí.

The theft occurred from a farmer’s yard at Rooskey, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, at some stage overnight between 28 and 29 August (Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning).

The scales measures 8ft in length and 2ft wide and is the typical aluminium colour of such equipment.

Information

Gardaí are encouraging anyone in the area with CCTV or dashcam footage to check for suspicious activity.

All information should be directed to Castlerea Garda Station or the Garda confidential line.