The Hustler LX190 bale shears is offered with a four year manufacturers warranty.

The Q305 is the flagship model within the new five model series.

Clarkes unveils Valtra Q305

Clarke Machinery presented Valtra’s Q Series for the first time on the Irish show scene. The model in question was the range-topping Q305. Spanning from 230hp to 305hp, the new Q series plugs the gap between the flagship T255 (235hp) and the entry level S274 (300hp).

Available in five models, the new Q range is powered by a 7.4-litre AGCO Power engine, which is married to an AGCO CVT transmission. Maximum power is reached at 1,850rpm while maximum forward speed is achieved at 1,500rpm.

The electronic transmission management system automatically selects the lowest engine revs for the work to maintain the lowest fuel consumption and distributes the power accordingly to the hydraulics, PTO or transmission.

The series weighs in at 9.2t, while its maximum gross weight comes in at 16t, offering a high payload for transportation. The Q Series is compact, measuring in at 3,337mm high and 3,050mm long.

Mid Louth Garage showcases Numac trailers

Newly appointed agents for the Numac trailer range, Mid Louth Garage, showcased a 19t tandem axle low loader and 12t multipurpose dropside trailer.

Mid Louth Garage has recently been appointed as main dealers for the Numac trailer range.

Known on the waste management scene for its waste compactors, skips, and containers, Numac Fabrications in Co Down has diversified into the manufacture of trailers for the agriculture and construction industries.

Currently its trailer range comprises more basic farmer-spec models as opposed to higher-end bespoke trailers. On display was a 19t tandem axle low loader. Standard specification includes 10 stud commercial axles, air and hydraulic bakes, sprung drawbar, sprung ramps, storage box and LED lights.

The 12t multipurpose drop side trailer features a sprung drawbar, eight stud axles and 500 R17 tyres. A bale extension frame and aluminium ramps are also available.

Echotec tree shears with grapple saw

Also out in the public domain for the first time on the Clarke Machinery stand was the Echotec Super Shear tree shears with rotation and Hultdins grapple saw.

The Super Shear is designed for excavators ranging from 13t to 30t and is capable of shearing trees up to 14in in diameter.

The Echotec Super Shears with rotator and grapple saw weighs 1,200kg.

The Fermanagh-based company has built its range with modularity and proven components in mind. The Super Shear can be fitted with a rotator at any stage and/or the new grapple saw. For added versatility, the Hardox blade can also be removed so that it can be operated as just a grapple or as a grapple and saw, capable of cutting trees up to 22in in diameter. The Super Shears is built using a Strenx steel chassis and Hardox arms and weighs 1,200kg.

Johnston displays full range of Kiwi-built Hustler implements

Irish Hustler importer Johnston Farm Equipment based in Longford had on display the full range of implements from the New Zealand manufacturer. The Kiwi company is best known in Ireland for its Unrolla round bale unwinders.

More recently the firm has started offering its own range of shear grabs, buckets, soft hands and bale shears.

The Hustler LX190 bale shears is offered with a four year manufacturers warranty.

The LX190 bale shears displayed can handle bales up to 4ft in width and 5ft in diameter. Plastic and net/film is retained via four hooks positioned in a single row and operated via a sequencing valve. Providing the shearing power are two 4in hydraulic rams requiring 25l/min. The LX190 weighs 469kg and is offered with a four-year warranty.