Garda and emergency services attended the scene of a farm accident in Cavan on Friday.

A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries in a farm accident in Co Cavan on Friday, gardaí have confirmed.

Gardaí from Belturbet and Ballyconnell responded to the scene of the incident on a farm in Butlersbridge, Co Cavan, on Friday morning.

Emergency service personnel from the National Ambulance Service, Irish Air Corp Medi Vac and Cavan Fire Service were also required at the scene.

The man’s injuries, obtained while he was working on the farm, required him to be airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí confirmed that the farmer is now in recovery following his medical care.

