Registration for the tractor run takes place at 11am on Sunday at Milltown GAA ground. \ David Ruffles

A charity tractor run is set to take place in Milltown, Co Cavan, on Sunday 20 June.

The run is being held in aid of Canteen Ireland, a charity that supports children and teenagers who have had or are recovering from cancer.

The event is open to anyone interested in taking part.

Registration

Tractors and all other vehicles, both new and old, are asked to be in attendance at Drumlane GAA grounds in Milltown, Co Cavan, at 11am on Sunday for registration.

The cost of registration is €15, with all donations greatly received.

The run will then set off at 12pm before later returning to the GAA grounds.

All COVID-19 guidelines must be adhered to.

Check out Canteen Ireland Tractor Run on Facebook for more information on the event.