Sean Kilkenny from Cornamucklagh, Co Cavan, was elected as president of the Irish Angus Cattle Society at the society’s AGM.

Sean takes over from Padraig O’Connor, Elphin, Co Roscomon, who has completed two years as president.

Sean farm’s part-time on his home farm at Cornamucklagh, close to Ballinagh, Co Cavan, where he runs the Newstar pedigree Irish Angus herd. He established the Newstar herd over 30 years ago.

Sean has represented the Leinster region on council for many years, including serving as vice-president of the society for the past two years.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Sean said: “I’m looking forward to working with all Irish Angus breeders while president.

“I want to continue to drive forward the increased demand for Angus cattle while retaining the traditional strengths of the breed, namely, easy calving, short gestation and early maturing.”

Danny Fleming from Rathmore, Co Kerry, who runs the Tureencahill Irish Angus herd, will take up the role of vice-president.