Martin's Garage showcased the 7S.180 the first of the latest 7S tractors in Ireland.

Similar to Balmoral, this year saw record numbers pass through the doors of Cavan’s Equestrian Centre for the AJS spring farm machinery show.

Crowds flocked from near and far for the Republic of Ireland’s first post-pandemic machinery show.

The final stint of spring farm machinery shows takes place in Millstreet’s Green Glens Arena from 22-24 March.

1 Massey Ferguson 7S.180

Martins Garage showcased Ireland’s first 7S model since its launch last September as replacement for the popular 7700 series.

The 7S.180 sits centre among the five-model lineup. It produces a rated 180hp (210hp with boost), the series ranges from 155hp to 210hp (175hp to 220hp with boost). All models are equipped with the same AGCO Power 6.6l six-cylinder engine block. Customers can choose between the Dyna-VT CVT in all models or the proven Dyna-6 powershift in all bar the 7S.190 and 7S.210 models which are only available with the stepless CVT option.

Aside from the modern facelift, keeping in check with the 5S and 8S models, the 7S also benefits from an updated control arm. Otherwise, the 7S remains largely similar to the outgoing 7700 series. The 7S.180 Dyna-6 is priced at €132,050 plus VAT.

2 Schäffer 4670T

The 66hp Schäffer 4670T has a 2,300kg lift capacity.

Schäffer equipment was exhibited by both H Fulton Tractors, Irish Schäffer distributor and its newly appointed Cavan dealer, Pratts Garage.

Making its Irish show debut was the 4670T. It features a 66hp four-cylinder Kubota engine and the 4WD two-speed hydrostatic transmission. Maximum lift capacity and boom height are 2,400kg and 4.3m. In the hydraulics department, the 4670T produces 60l/min (200bar) as standard which can be specified as 70l/t if required.

The 4670T comes equipped with the German manufacturer’s own axles with self-locking front and rear differentials. It has an operating weight of 4,000kg. The 4670T is priced at €59,400 plus VAT.

3 Slurryquip pivoting hose reeler

Slurryquips 1,200 metre pivoting hose reeler.

Slurryquip gave showgoers the first glimpse of its latest innovation – a pivoting front-mounted umbilical hose reeler. The RRR reeler aids the rolling up of umbilical hose while static or positioned on narrow roadways where weaving the tractor is not possible.

The 1,200m reeler is three-point linkage mounted and compatible with all Slurryquip bobbins. The pivotal action is driven by two double-acting hydraulic rams connected via solenoid valve block piped into the reel’s drive motor circuit. So, one double-acting spool is all that’s required for the simultaneous use of the reeler and pivot function. It is priced at €8,400 plus VAT.

4 JCB TM320

The latest JCB TM320 is fitted an eight-speed powershift transmission.

Taking centre stage on the ECI stand was JCB’s latest iteration of its TM320 telescopic wheeled loader. As part of last year’s Stage V, all JCB TM models received subtle tweaks and changes including more power as well as minor styling and cab updates.

Most notably, a new eight-speed 40km/h powershift transmission replaces the previous six-speed unit. Both Torquelock and the Autoshift functions are available in gears five to eight. Front and rear limited slip axle differentials are now fitted as standard. Engine power has increased marginally to 130hp while lift capacity and maximum lift height remains at 3,200kg and 5.2m.

The latest Command Plus cab provides increased visibility, updated controls and an overall more comfortable environment. The JCB TM320 is listed at €100,250 plus VAT.