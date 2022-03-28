Cavehill Max, bred by Padraig Farrell, topped the sale at €5,200.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society hosted its spring premier sale in Tullamore Mart on Saturday 26 March.

The sale attracted an entry of 34 bulls and 10 heifers on the day, with 11 of the 45 bulls catalogued for the sale not presented due to on-farm sales.

In total, 28 out of the 44 bulls and heifers on offer found new homes, bringing an overall clearance rate of 75%, up 10% from last year’s sale.

This was greatly influenced by the presence of both Northern Ireland and commercial suckler buyers active around the ring and online.

The average price for bulls rested at €3,340, which was an increase €370 from last year's sale.

Leading the trade

Leading the trade with a call of €5,200 was Cavehill Max, bred by Padraig Farrell, Aughavoneen, Fadrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

This July 2020-born bull is sired by Allowdale Rambo 475 and is a daughter of Dunlever Candy.

With a four-star replacement index, the bull travelled north to M&L Moore’s pedigree Hereford herd.

Glaslough Woody, bred by Nigel Heatrick, sold for €4,200.

Glaslough Woody, bred by Nigel Heatrick, Annareagh, Glaslough, Co Monaghan, followed next with a price of €4,200.

The July 2020-born bull was sired by Ballyaville Ger and carried a four-star replacement index, coupled with a four-star terminal index.

Heifers

There was also a selection of 10 heifers at the sale. Top price for heifers of €2,600 went to Kye Lady 915, which was purchased by a breeder from Northern Ireland.

This July 2020-born heifer was sired by Pulham Ranger and bred from a Galslough Rooney dam. She is scanned in-calf to Corlismore Commander 080.

For the full sale report with photos and prices, check out this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.