The reductions in livestock recommended by scientists on the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) to set NI on a path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions has left NI agriculture on a “knife edge”, UFU president David Brown has said.

Laying the blame for that firmly at the door of MLAs at Stormont who did not follow the original advice from the CCC, Brown added it was “extremely disheartening and frustrating” to read the CCC report.

“The potential reductions are unacceptable in their current context and will have huge implications for the NI agri-food industry and wider economy,” said Brown. He maintained that a balance must be struck between reducing emissions and feeding people, and that NI is well placed to produce food with high environmental standards.

“Now, it’s absolutely essential that an economic impact assessment is carried out on the recommendations within the CCC report, as we work to safeguard the livelihoods of our farm families and the entire NI agri-food industry,” he added.

On enquiry a spokesperson from DAERA confirmed the Department agreed with how the CCC has interpreted NI climate change legislation. While methane does not have to be 46% lower than the 1990 baseline, NI still needs to achieve overall net-zero emissions by 2050.

“DAERA officials have met regularly with the CCC in the lead up to the publication of their report,” the spokesperson said.

