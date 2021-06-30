"The long-term vision takes a clear stand in favour of creating new economic opportunities in rural areas." \ Claire Jeanne Nash

CEJA and Rural Youth Europe have welcomed the publication of a long-term vision for the EU’s rural areas by the Commission on Wednesday.

The document aims to set out a vision for the future of rural areas by 2040 and address core challenges such as demographic change, connectivity, low income levels and limited access to services.

CEJA newly elected president Diana Lenzi said: “The long-term vision takes a clear stand in favour of creating new economic opportunities in rural areas and enabling young entrepreneurs like us to achieve their projects, for example by raising obstacles to land access and providing support for knowledge and innovation.

“As young farmers, we are fully committed to the development and maintenance of more diversified and resilient local economies, provider of employment and self-development for all.”

Equal opportunities

Europe’s young farmers will value the establishment of a rural observatory and toolkit on funding opportunities which CEJA considers great instruments to better inform on policymaking.

Chair of Rural Youth Europe Linzi Stewart said: “After today’s publication, we cannot emphasise enough how essential it is for the EU, national, regional and local authorities to be more proactive when it comes to enabling learning opportunities in rural areas.

“Accessing equal opportunities is of primary importance to boost quality and stable employment as well as personal development to the service of local communities.”