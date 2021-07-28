Lot 22 in the sale which has a projected second lactation yield of 10,300kg.

The Celtic Fleckvieh herd of Gerard and Angela Brickley is getting ready for a full clearance sale on Saturday 7 August. Taking place on the home farm at Coolrain, Co Laois, the sale will offer 120 head.

Speaking on the reasoning for the dispersal, the pair said that it is becoming increasingly difficult to manage the workload, given how well the semen and cattle import business is going.

Heavily involved in the promotion of the breed in Ireland, the Brickleys say that they have no doubt these cattle will perform for their new owners in what is a changing dairy scene.

The herd is milked on a robot, with the three-year average to the end of 2020 recorded at 8,235l of 4.19% fat and 3.43% protein.

The herd is split calving, with 75% calving in spring and the rest in autumn. Included in the sale are 50 young cows, 55 in-calf heifers of both Irish and Austrian origin, 10 young heifers and six of the best 2021-born heifer calves.

Uniquely, the sale will offer 31 females in-calf to polled Fleckvieh bulls, with 26 of the resulting calves being homozygous polled. Gerard said he sees this becoming more popular throughout the EU due to increasing welfare issues.

Cattle will be available to view on farm on 7 August from 10.30am, with the sale taking place at noon.

The sale will also offer online bidding solely through the Irish Farmers Journal bidding platform Martbids with auctioneer Denis Barrett.