The great and the good of Tipperary farming gathered in Semple Stadium in Thurles last Saturday night to celebrate the quasquicentennial of Centenary Co-op, or in other words, its 125-year anniversary.
Over 1,400 turned up to celebrate Centenary, which was formed in 1898– exactly 100 years after the 1798 rebellion, hence the name. It bottles a small portion of its milk pool under the Thurles Fresh Milk brand with the rest of the milk from the 330 odd suppliers sent to nearby Tirlán or Tipperary Co-op.
