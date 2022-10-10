Centenary refused to make any comment on the incident when contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal. / Ramona Farrelly

The names, addresses, bank account details and supply information of farmers supplying Centenary Thurles Co-operative Society Ltd may have been accessed during a cyber attack, suppliers have been told by the co-op.

The co-operative stated that it was concerned that its “main software system” may have been compromised during the attack in a letter issued to suppliers last week.

Centenary refused to make any comment on the incident when contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal.

Suppliers were told to be sceptical of all unsolicited calls and emails, but that the information which may have been accessed cannot guarantee the attackers access to bank accounts.

Fraudster

However, it could enhance “the credibility of a potential fraudster” who is seeking access to the account.

Full online login details or PIN numbers should not be provided to anyone pertaining to be contacting suppliers from credible institutions, such as a bank or the Department of Agriculture, it said.

“Whilst we do not have a complete picture of all that occurred, we are concerned that our main software system may have been compromised in this attack,” Centenary wrote in the letter.

“If that is ultimately confirmed, the criminals involved may have gained access to your milk supplier file and hence all data we hold to enable us to process your milk statements.

“This could include your name, address, herd no, bank account details, milk supply, etc.”

The processor also informed suppliers that “IT and security experts” were working to restore its systems and to update security measures.

This work, it said, would take “some time”.