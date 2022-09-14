Galway Sheep are Ireland’s oldest recorded sheep breed, with the Galway Sheep Breeders Association this year celebrating a fantastic milestone of 100 years in existence. The formation of Ireland’s native sheep breed dates back much earlier, but 1922 is the date a group of breeders came together to form an official society and establish a breeding legacy that has thankfully stood the test of time.

Society member Gerry Daly is a reservoir of knowledge on the breed and informs me that some of the traditional flocks can trace their origins and bloodlines back to pre-famine times. He remarks that the association has come through some testing times, having been initially formed during the Irish Civil War and surviving through the Economic War, the Second World War, numerous recessions, a sharp decline in numbers in the 1970s, more recently the coronavirus pandemic and not to forget the current challenge of climate change.