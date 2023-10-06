Centenary Thurles will pay farmers €9.50/t for their grain by way of a support fund. \ Philip Doyle

Centenary Thurles has stepped up to provide a support fund for its tillage farmer suppliers, at a rate of €9.50/t on grain supplied.

The co-op has designated a special support fund of €150,000 in recognition of the poor weather and yields suffered by its tillage farmers during the growing season and harvest.

Payments from the fund will be additional to Centenary’s recently announced harvest prices.

Farmers will receive payment for all tonnes of grain supplied to the co-op during the 2023 harvest. Each supplier will receive an additional payment of €9.50/t, excluding VAT.

“At this difficult time, Centenary Thurles believes it should support its tillage farmers who supply much-needed native grains to our feed mill,” said a spokesperson.