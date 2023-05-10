The Department of Agriculture has yet to appoint a CEO for the Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain, known as the Agri Food Regulator.

The deadline for applications for the role was six months ago at the end of October. In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, a Department spokesperson said the Department “is working to conclude the process for the appointment to the role of CEO for the new office, following a recent open competitive process. An announcement on this will be made in due course”.

The Oireachtas legislative process for the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill, to establish the office, is on-going, with the Dáil to debate the bill again next week.

“No stone is being left unturned to ensure the legislative process is completed as soon as possible, but it is not possible to give an exact establishment day for the new regulator until the legislative process is complete. It is hoped to be established and operational in the coming months,” the spokesperson said.

The regulator will have two main functions: price and market analysis and reporting, and regulatory enforcement of prohibited unfair trading practices. The Agri Food Regulator will be an “advocate and provide a voice for farmers, fishers, growers and other food businesses all along the agricultural and food supply chain”, the Department added.