The latest report Crop Monitoring in Europe, known as the MARS Bulletin, from the European Commission has reported fair conditions for crops in most of Europe. It was released on Monday 24 April.

Similar to Ireland, a large area of Europe had substantial rainfall levels during the review period from 1 March to 17 April. This was good from a soil moisture point of view in some parts, but delayed planting as well.

Winter crops in Spain and southern Portugal are reported to be hit, while spring crops - including spring barley, sugar beet and potatoes - were reported to be impacted in Ireland, the UK, mid-Spain, northern Italy, parts of northeast France and the Benelux countries.

Looking at wheat and barley yield forecasts for 2023, the report placed the forecast average yields above normal.

Total wheat

The forecast for wheat is 5.74t/ha, above the five-year average of 5.59t/ha. Yields in Spain and Portugal are forecast lower than average.

Yields in Ireland, France, the Benelux countries and Sweden are expected to be similar to average and yields in most other countries are expected to be higher than average.

To put this into perspective, Ireland’s forecast yield for 2023 is 10.2t/ha, above the five-year average of 9.79t/ha.

Total barley

Barley yield is forecast at 4.92t/ha, slightly above the five-year average of 4.9t/ha.

Yields of barley are expected to be down in Spain and Portugal, similar to average in Ireland, France, Italy, the Benelux countries, Sweden, Denmark and others. Yields are expected to be higher than normal in most other countries.

Ireland’s forecast yield for barley is 8.19t/ha - that’s higher than the five-year average of 7.89t/ha.

Spring barley

Spring barley yield is forecast down for 2023 in the report at 4.04t/ha. The five-year average yield for the EU in the report is 4.19t/ha.

The current forecast expects higher yields than normal of spring barley in Ireland. As many crops are still to be planted, many would disagree with this forecast.

Yields are expected to be down in Spain and similar to normal in France, Germany and the Benelux countries, with most others expected to increase in yield.

Winter barley

Winter barley yield in the EU is forecast at 5.93t/ha in the report. That’s behind the five-year average of 5.77t/ha.

Yields are expected to be similar to average in Ireland, France, Italy and other countries, down in Spain and Portugal and up in Germany.

Rapeseed

Rapeseed yields are forecast to increase across much of the EU. The current forecast from the report is for an average yield of 3.31t/ha across the EU. That is up on the five-year average of 3.10t/ha.

Ireland’s yield is expected to be similar to average yields. The forecast is for 4.48t/ha. This is above the five-year average of 4.37t/ha.