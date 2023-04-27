Barley yield fell slightly but output grew as a result of a larger area being planted. \ Donal O'Leary

New figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that Ireland’s cereal output rose 3.7% in 2022 when compared with the year previous.

This added 89,900t of additional grain stocks to those harvested in 2021 to leave the overall cereal output for 2022 at 2,547,000t.

The national wheat crop was 8.7% higher last year, fueled by both a larger acreage and a slight yield bump of 0.1t/ha.

The average yield of spring wheat dropped 7.4% but this was more than compensated by higher winter wheat yields and a larger area being drilled.

Barley yields were back slightly, dropping 0.1t/ha while oats yielded an average of 0.2t/ha higher.

These crops total output grew by 1.9% and 1.4% respectively.

Beans and potatoes

The production of beans and peas jumped more than 20% from 54,400t in 2021 to 65,700t.

Potato crops came back from 45.6t/ha in 2021 to 43.4t/ha last year – a fall of 5%.

Overall potato output fell 39,500t to 368,000t when this yield drop coincided with a 400ha fall in the area planted.

Read more

Grain Trends: oilseed prices plunge, pig numbers decline

4.5% increase in tillage area 2021-2022