Preliminary crop area figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine this Friday show that the area planted to cereals in this country is down by 6.1% (17,487ha).

This equates to a drop in production of almost 20%.

Overall, the tillage area is estimated to be down by 0.45%. While the cereal area (Table 1) has dropped dramatically, oilseed rape (+5,714ha) and beans (+5,214ha) area have risen significantly, while forage crops like maize saw a dramatic increase in area (Table 2).

Maize area increased by an estimated 3,684ha in 2023. There was a late surge in maize plantings as growers moved from spring barley to maize in the month of May.

Cereal production decline

In early May, the Irish Farmers Journal published crop area estimates having worked with the industry and seed trade to calculate these figures.

At that time, a decline in cereal production of 18,000ha was estimated – equating to approximately 443,000t less grain being produced from wheat, barley and oats.

The preliminary figures from the Department show a decline in the area of wheat, barley and oats of 17,487ha (6.1%).

Estimated yields were used at the time to calculate cereal production. Given the condition of spring barley now the Irish Farmers Journal has revised its yield down from 6.5t/ha to 6t/ha.

Using the Department’s crop area figures and those yield estimates, that gives an estimated cereal production figure of 1.99m tonnes, compared to 2.42m tonnes in 2022 – a decline of 427,459t (18%).

Drop not as much as expected

The tillage area drop is not as much as expected, but comes at a time when the Government’s Climate Action Plan aims to increase tillage area to 400,000ha (an increase of approximately 52,000ha on 2022) by 2030.

It should also be noted that a significant part of the land which made up for the cereals area drop has come from forage crops like maize, arable silage and mixed protein crops.