Dry weather is essential over the coming weeks for harvest. \ Odhran Ducie

Ireland will produce 2.1m tonnes of cereal overall in 2023, a 300,000t (13%) decline on 2022, according to Teagasc's harvest forecast.

Based on Teagasc estimates, crop yields for the harvest of 2023 will be very similar to the five-year norms.

Spring barley is the lone exception, with experts anticipating yields in 2023 to be much lower than the five-year norm.

This is due to the Teagasc estimate being that 45% of this year’s spring barley was sown late, from mid-April onwards due to wet weather, and yield expectations in these crops are low, with some crops struggling to reach a potential 5t/ha.

These crops will have a negative profit margin when costs from the Teagasc costs and returns 2023 are combined with current prices.

Teagasc head of crops knowledge transfer Michael Hennessy commented: “We have seen a big increase in costs this year and coupled with lower grain prices, and a return to average yields, margins will be very tight on tillage farms this year, especially for growers with spring barley.”

He warned that “lower than average yielding crops, and crops on rented land, are likely to leave a negative margin in 2023”.

Tillage area

According to data made public by the Department of Agriculture, the total cereal area declined by 6% from 2022 to 2023.

However, the tillage area in Ireland decreased by 2% when protein crops and oilseed rape are taken into account. When beetroot and maize fields are taken into account, the decrease is reduced to a 1% area reduction from 2022.

Teagasc crops specialist Ciaran Collins highlighted that “while it is disappointing to see a drop in the cereal area, it is encouraging to see an increase in beans and oilseed rape, which will help increase the resilience of the tillage sector”.

On a note of caution about the estimates, Michael Hennessy added: “The current very wet weather is hampering the harvesting of winter barley, with losses increasing in fields through dropped heads and crop lodging.

"In order for farmers to harvest the yields predicted here, dry weather is essential over the coming weeks.”