The cheese has been recalled due to elevated levels of histamine. \ Philip Doyle

An additional batch of The Little Milk Company’s organic Irish cheddar and a batch of organic Sheebeg raw milk cheese are being recalled due to elevated levels of histamine.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that in some people, elevated levels of histamine can cause symptoms which are similar to those of an allergic reaction.

“Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated products,” it said.

The Little Milk Company cheddar packs are 135g in weight, have an approval number of 1987 EC and have a best before date of 18 May 2022.

The packs of Sheebeg cheese being recalled have a pack size of 135g, have approval number of IE 1987 EC and have a best before date of 6 April 2022.

Meat recall

Last month, the FSAI ordered a recall of a wide range of meat products from Ballinwillin House /Ballinwillin House Farm, Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

The recall was issued for all products of animal origin and are being recalled as they were processed in an unapproved establishment and were not subject to official controls, according to the FSAI.

The business has not had approval to process meat since 12 April 2021, it said.