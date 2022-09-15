Drumcrow Tribesman was purchased last December by the group for €6,400.

At this year’s National Ploughing Championships, Certified Irish Angus will showcase its new Elite Angus Breed Improvement programme, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 9% per kilo of beef produced through the group.

Over the three-day event, the Certified Irish Angus marquee will also host five groups of secondary school students from all over the country, alongside the Angus-cross calves they will receive to rear as part of its secondary school competition.

In addition, Certified Irish Angus is also offering its members the spring 2023 off-season bonus in advance this year to incentivise winter finishing.

Schools’ competition

On Wednesday 21 September at 12pm, RTÉ’s Mary-Claire Fitzpatrick will present the students with bovine passports for their calves at a special event for family and friends.

Following the Ploughing, the students will take their animals home where they will rear them until their slaughter in autumn 2024, assisting in their agricultural science studies for the Leaving Cert.

The competition is now in its ninth year, and this year’s finalists are:

Dunshaughlin Community College, Co Meath.

Manor House School, Raheny, Dublin.

St Colman’s College, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Mercy Secondary School, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

Breed improvement programme

Over the three-day event, Certified Irish Angus will introduce members and visitors to its new programme that will reward breeders through subsidised sexed male semen and a €200 premium on every participating bull.

The aim of the programme is to achieve a 9% reduction in GHG emissions per kilo of beef, while also highlighting the substantial financial and environmental improvements that can be made through genetics.

The initiative, the first of its kind for any breed in Ireland, will enhance the genetics of Angus-cross cattle in order to reduce carbon emissions and provide a cross-sectoral solution that will benefit pedigree breeders, dairy farmers and beef producers.

The Certified Irish Angus Elite Breed Improvement Programme is being headed up by Catherine Smyth.

The initiative began in December 2021 with the purchase of Drumcrow Tribesman, an Elite Angus bull with superior genetics as part of a joint venture with Dovea Genetics.

The programme offers a range of financial incentives and supports for farmers.

Off-season bonus spring 2023

Certified Irish Angus is in a position to offer its members an early opportunity to book animals for its off-season spring bonus in April and May of 2023. This bonus of 30c/kg delivers a maximum of €114 per head on a 380kg carcase.

The opportunity to book early allows members to enter into winter finishing with certainty in a time of challenging costs of feed and general inputs.

Visit Certified Irish Angus at the National Ploughing Championships on stand number 157, block 4, row 9.