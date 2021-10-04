Overall champion of the show (L) and winner of open (R) with judge Dan Devlin who presents the Tommy Power Memorial Cup to Liam Whelan (owner). Also in picture: Shane Whelan, Brian Whelan (with open trophy), Liam Brazil (of sponsors Glanbia), John P Fitzgerald. \ Michael Keating

The County Waterford Sheep Breeders Association held its annual show and sale of Blackface Mountain rams last month in Dungarvan.

This was the 81st year of the show and the judge on this occasion was Dan Devlin from Co Down. This year’s entry numbers were up significantly on previous years, with 140 rams on offer.

Taking the open class and then going on to take the overall championship was a ram from Liam Whelan, The Nire. This ram later went on to sell for the day’s top price of €3,450.

Whelan also placed third in the open class and this ram went on to sell for €1,750. This topped an exceptional day for the breeder, who also sold two further rams at €2,500 and €2,320.

Reserve champion

The reserve champion, owned by Pat and Pa Whyte, Cutteen, hit the market at €3,050.

Other top prices came from David Cunningham, who sold his top lot at €2,710.

John Walsh secured three four-figure prices for his top rams, which were €2,180, €1,800 and €1,760.

Pat Keating got two away at this mark, with his rams selling for €1,500 and €1,200.

Jamie Daly was next in line, selling his best lot at €1,250.

Two rams hit the market at €1,120 and these came from Nora Whelan and Billy Fraher.

However, it seems that supply exceeded demand, resulting in averages dropping on the year.

That said, ram lamb prices remained relatively high and averaged €300. Ewe lamb sales remained brisk, with most selling for between €100 and €200.