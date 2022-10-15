Enda, John and Andrew Flynn with the chamion heifer Lioa Breacpoll 1 Patricia which sold for €4,900.

There was a good atmosphere around the show ring at the Irish Hereford autumn premier show and sale on Saturday.

Three bull classes and two heifer classes were judged under the careful eye of Philip and Laura Vincent of the Pulham Hereford herd in Norfolk, UK.

Judges Laura and Philip Vincent from the Pulham herd selecting their champion.

The first class was for bulls born on or between October 2020 and February 2021 and the top spot went to Coralstown Hurricane, a February 2021- born Trillick George son out of Trillick Snazzy for Enda and Colin Burke from Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Hurricane went on to be tapped out as the male champion and secured the top price of the day when sold to Country Crest Farm for €5,500.

The reserve champion male was Knockmanta 1 Major 2 from Eamon and John Mc Kiernan from Monasterboice, Co Louth. This July 2021-born bull sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star out of Knockmanta 1 Jessica 3 later went on to sell for €3,000.

John Mckiernan and purchaser Robert Roycroft with the reserve champion male Knockmanta 1 Major 2, which sold for €3,000.

The champion female was August 2021-born Lios Breacpoll 1 Patricia from John and Enda Flynn, Newtownforbes, Co Longford. Patricia is also a Fabb 1 Northern Star daughter from the well-known Grianan Orange line and she made the second-highest price on the day and the top female price of €4,900.

Tara Dromm with the second highest priced female Crowenstown Prettymaid 3 which sold for €3,300.

The reserve champion female was Kye Ger 965 from Padraig McGrath, Elphin, Co Roscommon. She is a September 2021-born heifer sired by Pulham Ranger out of Kye Ger 749. She went on to sell for €2,700.

There will be a full report on the Irish Hereford premier show and sale with more photographs in next week's Irish Farmers Journal.